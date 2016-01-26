VIENNA Jan 26 UniCredit unit Bank Austria's plan to switch thousands of workers to the state pension system from its own private one as part of cost-cutting measures does not seem legal, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday.

"One would have to change the law and we are currently examining that internally," Schelling told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting, referring to the plan that would apply to 3,300 Bank Austria employees. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)