VIENNA Feb 4 The Austrian Finance Ministry
opposes a plan by UniCredit's unit Bank Austria to
shift thousands of its employees into the state pension system
as part of an overhaul of its retail operations in the country,
a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday.
"From the current legal standpoint, we will no agree because
from a budgetary point of view there would be an additional
burden on taxpayers," the spokesman said.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said last week the
bank's plan, which would apply to 3,300 employees, did not
appear to be legal under the current legislation, but the lender
said it believed it was already on solid legal ground.
