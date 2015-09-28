(Rewrites to add confirmation from official statement)

By Maria Pia Quaglia and Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 28 UniCredit has reached an agreement to sell a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.34 billion) portfolio of non-performing loans to private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners, the two groups said on Monday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

The deal marks the fourth asset disposal by Italy's biggest bank so far this year, Unicredit said in a statement, and follows similar sales to AnaCap last year and in 2013.

AnaCap has now purchased around 6 billion euros worth of Italian bad loans over the last three years and is looking to do more deals with other financial institutions in the country, the private equity firm said.

The latest portfolio purchased by AnaCap consists of Italian defaulted loans to small and medium-sized enterprises with a gross book value of approximately 670 million euros, the bank said.

The economic and financial impacts from the transaction will be reflected in third-quarter results, UniCredit said.

After a slow start, non-performing loan sales are gaining traction in Italy as the low-interest environment in the euro zone increases the appetite for higher risk and return investments, such as distressed assets. Almost zero interest rates also makes lending cheaper for prospective investors.

In August the Italian government also passed two sets of measures to speed up foreclosure procedures and allow banks immediate tax breaks on loan provisions. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)