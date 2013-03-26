BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
VIENNA, March 26 UniCredit unit Bank Austria has kept some exposure to Kazakhstan via loan guarantees at its ATF unit that the bank is selling to a local entrepreneur, according to Bank Austria's 2012 annual report.
Bank Austria, the biggest lender in emerging European markets, will guarantee against loan losses of up to $631 million for two years after the sale closes, the report said. In return, ATF will pay a premium of 2 percent.
The accord stems from a guarantee agreement struck in 2009 covering a loan portfolio worth $2.8 billion.
Italian parent UniCredit said this month it was selling ATF for around book value of $550 million. UniCredit bought ATF for $2.1 billion in 2007 at the height of the credit boom.
Austrian paper WirtschaftsBlatt first reported on the guarantees on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
