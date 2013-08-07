UPDATE 1-UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 pct, CEO makes $13.5 mln
ZURICH, March 10 UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
VIENNA Aug 7 UniCredit's Bank Austria said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capital buffer again before the end of the year.
"We will take further capital measures in the second half of the year. Talks with regulators are still ongoing," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference.
Bank Austria, which has so far received 500 million euros ($665 million) in additional capital from UniCredit, had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent at end-June under Basel 2.5 rules, it said earlier. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Louise Heavens)
SEOUL, March 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 10 *160.1 -278.0 56.9 ^March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March
* Net asset value (NAV) including acquisition of Dresden property amounted to 77.2 million euros ($81.78 million) or 1.11 euros per share as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)