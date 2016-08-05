VIENNA Aug 5 Minority stakeholders with golden
shares in Bank Austria have approved a plan to shift its central
and eastern Europe unit over to parent company UniCredit
, Austrian media reported on Friday, but the status of
a possible capital injection was unclear.
UniCredit aims to formally transfer its central and eastern
Europe (CEE) business, currently run by Bank Austria, to its
headquarters in Milan this year but it has said most of the
roughly 500 CEE jobs in Vienna will stay put.
The shift will, however, affect Bank Austria's capital
position, and a source familiar with the matter said last month
that European regulators might impose tougher capital
requirements on Bank Austria as a condition for approving the
transfer of the CEE assets to Milan.
Newspapers Der Standard and Die Presse said Bank Austria's
shareholders had approved a plan to shift the CEE assets to
Milan. They had different accounts, however of what was agreed
on a capital injection, and did not identify their sources.
Der Standard said UniCredit had already transferred a
billion euros ($1.1 billion) to Bank Austria to shore up its
capital, and the minority shareholders had failed in an attempt
to secure an injection of at least 1.5 billion euros.
Die Presse said a capital injection of 1.5 billion-1.9
billion euros had been discussed. It did not elaborate.
Any capital injection is a sensitive issue for UniCredit as
two sources close to the matter said this week that it is
looking at ways to plug its own estimated capital shortfall of 7
billion-8 billion euros through a share issue and asset sales.
Two minority stakeholders in Bank Austria including the
works council fund hold golden shares in the bank, meaning that
their approval is required for the CEE unit's shift to go ahead.
The head of Bank Austria's works council and a spokesman for
Bank Austria were not immediately available for comment after
the reports on Friday.
Bank Austria's finance chief said on Thursday that there had
been no demand by regulators that Bank Austria receive a capital
injection from elsewhere within the UniCredit group, and
UniCredit's German unit HVB denied a report that it would inject
capital into Bank Austria.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)