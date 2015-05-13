VIENNA May 13 UniCredit central and eastern Europe arm Bank Austria named Mirko Bianchi as new finance chief to replace Francesco Giordano, who is moving to investment banking unit HypoVereinsbank.

Bianchi, now head of group finance for UniCredit in Milan, will take up his new job on June 1 pending supervisory approval, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)