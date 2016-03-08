(Adds detail, comment, background)

VIENNA, March 8 UniCredit faces a more than trebling of the cost of shifting thousands of its staff into Austria's state pension system to more than 700 million euros ($772 million) after the country's cabinet proposed a change in the law on Tuesday.

The Italian bank's move is the centrepiece of a cost-cutting plan at Bank Austria's retail arm, which is aimed at saving 300 million euros by 2018, then 150 million annually.

But Bank Austria and the government disagree on how much the move, which applies 3,300 staff, should cost. The bank says that legally it must pay 7 percent of each employee's last salary before the shift, multiplied by how long they have worked there.

The coalition government says the more common figure of 22.8 percent should apply, and it approved draft legislation on Tuesday amending the law to remove any ambiguity. The bill will now be sent to parliament.

"It is about ensuring that all are treated equally," Social Affairs Minister Alois Stoeger told reporters before a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday at which the draft was approved.

A spokesman for Stoeger said his ministry estimated that the move would cost the bank 727.8 million euros if the 22.8 percent rule applied. Bank Austria, which has not said how much the move will cost, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)