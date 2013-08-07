* H1 net profit falls 12 pct to 566 mln euros

* Loan writedowns jump 42 percent

* Bank Austria seeks capital to back lending growth (Adds comments from news conference)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Aug 7 UniCredit unit Bank Austria aims to raise more capital this year to fuel selective lending in central and eastern Europe (CEE) now that the region's boom times are over, the company said on Wednesday.

Bank Austria said CEE would still grow faster than western Europe and the industry there had shown signs of improvement.

"Nevertheless, the years leading up to 2008 were unique in terms of growth and its patterns will not be repeated. Instead CEE is adjusting to the slower growth of its trading partners and it is determining a 'new norm'," it said in a statement.

The remarks by Bank Austria, which competes in CEE with Austrian peers Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group Bank, underscore how emerging markets are becoming less of an economic locomotive for the global economy.

Reporting first-half results, Bank Austria said it took bigger provisions for risky loans in the CEE region because the economic recovery there was slower than it had hoped and the bank had improved the coverage ratio in several countries.

Central and eastern Europe's top lender already got 500 million euros ($665.5 million) in so-called tier 2 capital via its Italian parent this year. It also increased its capital ratios through the sale of its bank in Kazakhstan and is getting another boost from the sale of Turkish assets last month.

"We will take further capital measures in the second half of the year," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference. Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano said Bank Austria was yet to decide how and when it would raise more capital and was still talking to regulators.

"We have no rush. With 13.1 percent (total capital ratio) there is no pressure whatsoever. It is mostly a reflection of the fact that we expect continued growth, especially in CEE," he told journalists.

PROFITS DECLINE

Bank Austria reported a 12 percent drop in first-half net profit to 566 million euros, hit by a 42 percent jump in loan writedowns. Operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 1.6 billion thanks to higher lending volume, a rise in fee and commission income and cost discipline.

Just over 100 million euros in costs for bank levies and Hungary's financial transaction tax hit earnings that had been flattered a year ago by a one-off gain on a hybrid bond buyback.

Net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments leaped to 688 million, up 31 percent in Austria and 44 percent in the CEE region, led by Ukraine and Croatia.

Giordano said higher provisioning reflected both expectations for the rest of the year and exceptional items. The coverage ratio in Ukraine may rise somewhat, he added, while the rise in Croatia was more of a one-off.

He said Bank Austria boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio to 11.1 percent of risk-weighted assets under Basel 2.5 rules and that all its customer loans were covered by deposits and debt securities.

Its leverage ratio - for regulators an increasingly important measure of financial strength that tracks equity in relation to overall assets - was a solid 12.7 times.

UniCredit on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of 361 million euros, slightly better than expected, despite setting aside more money for bad loans.

($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)