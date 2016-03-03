VIENNA, March 3 Austria plans to force banking group UniCredit to pay more to shift employees into the country's state pension system, the Social Affairs Ministry said on Thursday, threatening to inflate the price of what is meant to be a cost-cutting measure.

UniCredit unit Bank Austria announced the plan, which applies to 3,300 employees, in December as part of an overhaul aimed at saving 300 million euros ($328.32 million) at its retail arm by 2018.

Bank Austria says it is availing itself of a law that stipulates it must pay 7 percent of an employee's last salary before such a shift, multiplied by the duration of their employment at the bank.

The Austrian government, however, argues that the 7 percent rule was designed for cases completely different to this one and says a more widely used figure of 22.8 percent should apply.

The Social Affairs Ministry said it was working on legislation to settle the matter.

"We want to draft the law relatively quickly," a spokesman for Social Affairs Minister Alois Stoeger said.

"We hope that it will be possible by the cabinet meeting on Tuesday," he said, adding that the details had yet to be finalised.

Stoeger, however, said those details should include the 22.8 percent rate.

"Everyone else pays that amount," Stoeger, whose portfolio also includes employment, told ORF radio. "It ... must also apply to Bank Austria."

The bank would not be drawn on how it would react if Stoeger had his way.

"Our position is unchanged," a Bank Austria spokesman said. "It is based on the applicable law. And if the law is changed, we will reassess the situation."

Bank Austria has not said how much the shift will cost, but its new chief executive, Robert Zadrazil, suggested in a newspaper interview that the bank was prepared to go to court to defend its position.

Asked by daily Der Standard if he would take legal action in the event that the pension shift were not allowed to go ahead as planned, Zadrazil said: "We will do that." ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Adrian Croft)