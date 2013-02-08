UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
VIENNA Feb 8 An Austrian court has ruled against Bank Austria in a case brought by an investor over a fund linked to Bernard Madoff, the U.S. financier convicted of fraud.
Format magazine said on Friday the unnamed investor had sought more than 60,000 euros ($80,300) for losses from investing in Herald Fund SPC, which was represented in Austria by Bank Austria, a unit of Italian lender UniCredit.
Format said the Commercial Court in Vienna found the fund's prospectus - which Bank Austria was responsible for checking - was incomplete because it did not make clear that Madoff was both manager and custodian of fund assets.
A court spokesman confirmed the ruling.
In response to an email enquiry, a bank spokesman said: "Bank Austria will lodge an appeal against the verdict in the Herald Fund case." He declined further comment.
Bank Austria has vowed to contest a series of lawsuits over the Madoff case.
A U.S. federal judge last year dismissed racketeering claims against UniCredit and Bank Austria, dealing the Italian bank a victory and the U.S. trustee representing victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme a major setback in his quest for compensation for the victims.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.