VIENNA May 13 Net profit at UniCredit's
Bank Austria unit fell 29 percent in the first quarter
as loan writedowns in central and eastern Europe (CEE) jumped by
almost a third, emerging Europe's biggest lender said on Monday.
Earnings retreated to 285 million euros ($370 million) from
402 million a year earlier, when buybacks of hybrid debt at a
discount had given results a big one-off boost, it said.
Bank Austria, which leads Austrian rivals Raiffeisen Bank
International and Erste Group Bank in the
CEE region, said charges for bank levies and Hungary's financial
transaction tax hit profit, as did a 64 million euro provision
it made for a well-flagged Swiss legal case.
That cloaked rises in net interest income and net fees and
commissions at the subsidiary of Italy's UniCredit, which on
Friday posted a bigger-than-expected net profit.
Net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and
commitments rose by a fifth overall to 298 million euros, driven
by a 31.6 percent jump in the CEE region while writedowns in
Austria fell 11 percent.
It said the rise in CEE was "in line with the objective of
raising the coverage ratio" and reflected unusually low levels
in many countries a year earlier.
Bank Austria boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio to 10.8
percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March from 10.6
percent at the end of 2012.
Bank Austria has around 47,000 staff and 2,500 branches in
16 countries.
