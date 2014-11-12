VIENNA Nov 12 Uncertainty over Ukraine's
political standoff with Russia has cast a shadow over central
and eastern Europe (CEE), Bank Austria, the region's leading
lender, said on Wednesday while announcing that third-quarter
profit fell due to one-off items.
Geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in world trade and weaker
growth in the euro zone "will also influence developments in the
entire CEE region in the coming quarters, with the trend varying
significantly from country to country. Central Europe enjoys a
better outlook, while growth prospects for the Balkans are less
favourable on account of inadequate reform efforts," it said.
The CEE arm of Italy's UniCredit said it had
boosted to 107 million euros provisions for a Hungarian law
forcing banks to compensate clients for what Budapest has termed
unfair lending practices. It had set aside 30 million for this
in the first half.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)