VIENNA, Nov 12 Uncertainty over Ukraine's political standoff with Russia has cast a shadow over central and eastern Europe (CEE), Bank Austria, the region's leading lender, said on Wednesday while announcing that third-quarter profit fell due to one-off items.

Geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in world trade and weaker growth in the euro zone "will also influence developments in the entire CEE region in the coming quarters, with the trend varying significantly from country to country. Central Europe enjoys a better outlook, while growth prospects for the Balkans are less favourable on account of inadequate reform efforts," it said.

"Although growth in (CEE) cannot be decoupled from developments in Russia, Ukraine and the euro area, some countries continue to benefit from new production capacity while domestic demand should also prove resilient," CEE region head Gianni Franco Papa said in a statement.

Exchange rate effects, changes in regulatory requirements in Turkey and further cost burdens in Hungary offset operating improvements in some countries, he added.

The CEE arm of Italy's UniCredit said it boosted to 107 million euros ($134 million) provisions for a Hungarian law making banks compensate clients for what Budapest terms unfair lending. It had set aside 30 million in the first half.

Bank Austria reported third-quarter net profit of 416 million euros, down from 520 million a year ago. That brought nine-month net profit to 1.19 billion, up 6 percent.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted net profit of 722 million euros in the third quarter, well above analyst expectations.

Bank Austria's nine-month net operating profit - which includes net write-downs of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments - eased 2 percent to 1.49 billion.

The decline reflected exchange rate swings, the sale of Turkish insurance operations last year, and lower profits in the key Turkish market due to regulatory requirements, it said.

Net write-downs in the first three quarters fell more than a third to 501 million. The provisioning charge for Austrian customers dropped 71 percent to 51 million euros as it released provisions on many loans and had fewer additions to bad loans.

In CEE, net write-downs fell more than a quarter to 450 million due to lower provisioning in almost all countries and higher recoveries in several countries, especially Croatia. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)