* Q3 net profit 416 million euros vs 520 mln year ago
* Boosts provisions for Hungary loan law to 107 mln euros
* Write-downs for bad loans drop in first nine months
VIENNA, Nov 12 Uncertainty over Ukraine's
political standoff with Russia has cast a shadow over central
and eastern Europe (CEE), Bank Austria, the region's leading
lender, said on Wednesday while announcing that third-quarter
profit fell due to one-off items.
Geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in world trade and weaker
growth in the euro zone "will also influence developments in the
entire CEE region in the coming quarters, with the trend varying
significantly from country to country. Central Europe enjoys a
better outlook, while growth prospects for the Balkans are less
favourable on account of inadequate reform efforts," it said.
"Although growth in (CEE) cannot be decoupled from
developments in Russia, Ukraine and the euro area, some
countries continue to benefit from new production capacity while
domestic demand should also prove resilient," CEE region head
Gianni Franco Papa said in a statement.
Exchange rate effects, changes in regulatory requirements in
Turkey and further cost burdens in Hungary offset operating
improvements in some countries, he added.
The CEE arm of Italy's UniCredit said it boosted
to 107 million euros ($134 million) provisions for a Hungarian
law making banks compensate clients for what Budapest terms
unfair lending. It had set aside 30 million in the first half.
Bank Austria reported third-quarter net profit of 416
million euros, down from 520 million a year ago. That brought
nine-month net profit to 1.19 billion, up 6 percent.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted
net profit of 722 million euros in the third quarter, well above
analyst expectations.
Bank Austria's nine-month net operating profit - which
includes net write-downs of loans and provisions for guarantees
and commitments - eased 2 percent to 1.49 billion.
The decline reflected exchange rate swings, the sale of
Turkish insurance operations last year, and lower profits in the
key Turkish market due to regulatory requirements, it said.
Net write-downs in the first three quarters fell more than a
third to 501 million. The provisioning charge for Austrian
customers dropped 71 percent to 51 million euros as it released
provisions on many loans and had fewer additions to bad loans.
In CEE, net write-downs fell more than a quarter to 450
million due to lower provisioning in almost all countries and
higher recoveries in several countries, especially Croatia.
(1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro)
