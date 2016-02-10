VIENNA Feb 10 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria posted a jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
bolstered by the liquidation of pension provisions.
Fourth-quarter net profit was 664 million euros ($749.3
million), more than in the previous three quarters combined,
helped by a positive effect of 317 million euros booked under
restructuring charges.
A company spokesman said that positive effect was largely
due to the liquidation of pension provisions, part of the
company's plan to shift thousands of employees into the state
pension system as a cost-cutting measure.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)