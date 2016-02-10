(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA Feb 10 UniCredit's Bank Austria reported a jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday after it cut pension provisions under its plan to switch thousands of workers to the state system from its own private one.

Fourth-quarter net profit was 664 million euros ($749.3 million), more than in the previous three quarters combined, helped by a positive effect of 317 million euros booked under its restructuring.

A company spokesman said that boost was largely due to the liquidation of pension provisions, part of the company's plan to shift thousands of employees into the state pension system to save money.

Over the full year, net profit was roughly flat. Bank Austria, UniCredit's central and eastern Europe arm, said conditions, which include persistently low interest rates, had been challenging but economic conditions were largely positive.

The bank said 2015 was marked by a negative impact of 367 million euros linked to the sale of its Ukraine business, as well as new bank levies and write-downs including the forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia.

"In combination with special laws which subsequently change the rules for business operations at the expense of one party, namely banks, this (bank levies and other charges) far exceeds the limits of performance capacity," departing Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Louise Heavens)