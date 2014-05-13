European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
VIENNA May 13 UniCredit unit Bank Austria boosted first-quarter profit by a quarter to 350 million euros ($481 million) as loan writedowns fell, especially at its core business in central and eastern Europe (CEE).
Bank Austria, CEE's leading lender, said it was cautiously optimistic on the economic outlook for the rest of 2014.
"Recovery should continue and credit demand should rise if the current geopolitical tensions can be resolved peacefully," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said in a statement on Tuesday.
Parent UniCredit returned to profit in the first quarter and said on Monday bad loans had fallen for the first time since 2008 as the Italian economy showed signs of recovery.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.