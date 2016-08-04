VIENNA Aug 4 UniCredit unit Bank Austria on Thursday reported a jump in second-quarter net profit compared with the previous three months, helped by a windfall of more than 100 million euros ($111.3 million) from its sale of shares in VISA Europe.

Net profit at Bank Austria, which manages UniCredit's central and eastern Europe (CEE) business, reached 567 million euros in the second quarter, compared with 59 million euros in the first three months of the year.

The company gave year-on-year comparisons only for its first-half figures. On that basis, net profit rose 27.7 percent to 626 million euros in the first six months of the year.

Second-quarter profits were significantly higher than in the previous three months partly because extra provisions for a pension overhaul weighed on the first-quarter results and the firm front-loaded bank taxes and other charges for the year.

The sale of stakes in VISA Europe in various countries brought in 183 million euros, or 131 million euros net, Bank Austria said.

Dividend income and income from other equity investments also rose to 188 million euros from 100 million euros in the previous quarter. The biggest contributor to that item in the first half was its Yapi Kredi joint venture in Turkey, it said.

Shares in UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, have fallen sharply this week after it fared poorly in a stress test of major European lenders, and its announcement on Wednesday that its capital reserves had shrunk sent its stock sliding further.

Bank Austria reported a similar ratio for its core capital, a measure of financial strength, to its parent company.

Bank Austria's transitional common equity tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio was 11.7 percent at the end of the second quarter, 0.6 points higher than at the end of 2015. A spokesman said the stricter fully loaded figure was only marginally different.

UniCredit on Wednesday added to jitters about the Italian banking sector when it revealed that its fully loaded CET 1 ratio fell to 10.33 percent in June from a pro-forma level of 10.85 percent three months ago, and it had made changes in the calculation. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)