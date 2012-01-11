BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
MILAN Jan 11 Italian market watchdog Consob is looking into two contradictory statements made by BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, over its stake in UniCredit, a source close to Consob told Reuters on Wednesday.
BlackRock said in a statement on Wednesday that its aggregated holding in the Italian bank was unchanged and stood at 3.09 percent, retracting an earlier statement which said it had cut its stake to 1.71 percent just days before the launch of UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro rights issue.
"We are making checks on this," the source said. "BlackRock says they made a mistake, but there is a capital increase underway, it's a systemically important financial institution and a European blue-chip -- so we have to look into this," the source added.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.