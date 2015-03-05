MILAN, March 5 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, has raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.76
billion) from retail investors selling a subordinated bond that
it will be able to include in its supplementary capital.
UniCredit and other Italian banks recently stopped counting
as part of their Tier 2 capital subordinated bonds where gradual
repayment began less than five years after issue.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said last month the impact
on his bank's capital was 3.5 billion euros. The lender has
swiftly moved to tap small investors with a new issue.
"We have placed 2.5 billion euros of Tier 2 bonds through
the retail network," UniCredit's head of strategic funding
Waleed El Amir told Reuters on Thursday.
The exclusion of some subordinated bonds from the capital
base had seen UniCredit's total capital ratio fall to 13.6
percent of assets at the end of December from 14.9 percent at
the end of September.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)