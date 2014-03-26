MILAN/LONDON March 26 Unicredit is set to launch a new hybrid dollar-denominated bond on Thursday, after completing a road show in Asia and Europe, shrugging off concerns about higher volatility amid tensions in Ukraine, sources close to the deal said.

The perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond is likely to yield more than 7 percent, according to the sources.

Italy's biggest bank by assets will use the issuance to boost its capital base.

