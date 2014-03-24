MILAN, March 24 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit has started to advertise a planned new hybrid dollar-denominated bond with investors at a roadshow that will last until Wednesday, one of the lead managers of the operation and a banking source said.

UniCredit, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UBS will act as joint bookrunners for the perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond, which the Italian bank will use to boost its capital base.

The road show will take place in Asia and Europe, the sources said. UniCredit declined to comment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Helene Durand, additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)