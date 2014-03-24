MILAN, March 24 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
has started to advertise a planned new hybrid
dollar-denominated bond with investors at a roadshow that will
last until Wednesday, one of the lead managers of the operation
and a banking source said.
UniCredit, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UBS will
act as joint bookrunners for the perpetual Additional Tier 1
bond, which the Italian bank will use to boost its capital base.
The road show will take place in Asia and Europe, the
sources said. UniCredit declined to comment.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Helene Durand, additional
reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)