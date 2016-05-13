* UniCredit AT1 bonds lower than Deutsche Bank's
* Capital concerns weigh on the bank's riskiest debt
By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - UniCredit's Additional Tier 1 bonds
are among the worst performing debt from a European national
champion bank as concerns around the bank's capital levels and
ability to pay coupons take their toll.
Although the Italian lender this week reported higher than
forecast net income, its Additional Tier 1 paper has been on a
downward trajectory for the best part of a month and is quoted
at prices in the low 80s, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"They've had a pretty tough time. Their exposure to Eastern
Europe has been a cause of investor concern," said a syndicate
banker. "Having said that, they had a decent set of results and
are making good steps. They now need to consolidate on this."
He said that while UniCredit's senior bonds trade close to
those of peer Intesa Sanpaolo, the discount on UniCredit's debt
becomes much larger further down the capital structure.
UniCredit's 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call September 2021 was
bid at 11.55% and a cash price of 80.3 on Friday, nearly 14
points lower than Intesa's 1.25bn 7% perpetual non-call January
2021 at around 94 for a yield of 8.58%.
Things are even uglier using UniCredit's US$1.25bn perpetual
non-call June 2024, which was bid at 79.5 on Friday for a yield
of 12.035%.
Such high yields would make the cost of raising Additional
Tier 1 unpalatable, yet the Italian lender said in an investor
presentation on May 10 that it needs to raise 3.5bn in
Additional Tier 1 between 2016 and 2018.
The bank also has a chunky amount of Tier 2 to print at
6.5bn.
THORN IN THE SIDE
Concerns around UniCredit's capital levels have been a thorn
in the bank's side for months.
Roberto Henriques said he thought that for the most part,
the poor performance of UniCredit's Additional Tier 1 was down
to investors' concerns around the bank's capital levels.
"I think there is an increasing consensus amongst the equity
community that they probably need to raise equity capital," he
said.
UniCredit reported in early May that its transitional Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio had dropped to 10.5% from 10.73% at the end
of last year, taking it nearer to its SREP requirement of 10%.
How much of a buffer banks have under the European
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is key in
determining their ability to pay on discretionary items such as
Additional Tier 1 coupons.
"We continue to see UniCredit as the weakest large cap bank
in Europe with added contingent risks from additional future
contributions to Atlante," said BNP Paribas analysts in a note
this week.
Atlante was created in April 2016 as a backstop for Italy's
weaker lenders, with UniCredit and Intesa each injecting 1bn
into the fund.
While the fund's creation let UniCredit largely off the hook
from its underwriting commitment on Banca Popolare di Vicenza's
1.5bn IPO, it could prove an issue over time, as Fitch warned
in a note in April.
The rating agency said large Italian banks faced
considerable contingent risk as they are continuously being
called upon to support the government's efforts to prop up the
country's weaker banks and preserve financial stability.
"While the Atlante fund has provided some positive impetus
and has reduced the tail-risk for some of the capital raisings
undertaken by some of the smaller banks, it's not clear that
there is a definitive solution at present, and hence credit
investors still have their concerns," added Henriques.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Robert Smith and Julian
Baker)