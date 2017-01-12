* UniCredit AT1 coupons dependent on tightly timed capital
raise
* 2016 sell-off unlikely to repeat itself
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Concerns around banks' ability to pay
coupons on their Additional Tier 1 debt were reignited on
Thursday, when UniCredit said it might not have capacity to do
so if its capital raising plan is not completed on time.
The yield on the Italian lender's 1bn 6.75% perpetual
non-call September 2021 AT1, the riskiest type of debt a bank
can sell, rose to 8.644% from 8.465% on Thursday as the market
tried to get to grips with the possibility of seeing a coupon
skipped.
The Additional Tier 1 market went through a savage sell-off
in the first quarter of 2016, as worries around Deutsche Bank's
ability to pay its AT1 coupons stoked the flames of a broader
rout in the asset class.
While appetite for risky assets has been strong in 2017, the
UniCredit news comes as a reminder of how the market can get
caught off guard by some of the more technical aspects of the
asset class.
"If investors were not aware of the risks, then this is
another reminder that if you have insufficient capital, then AT1
coupon risk does exist," said a hybrid structuring banker.
"Should people be caught off guard though and be surprised?
Probably not if you follow this closely, and it's lazy
investing if you change your mind based on this press release."
While it was anticipated in December that the decision to
frontload impairments would have an impact on UniCredit's Common
Equity Tier 1, the bank had not made it as clear as today that
it could have a direct impact on AT1 coupon payment
capabilities.
UniCredit unveiled an ambitious capital raising plan at the
end of 2016, including a 13bn rights issue aimed at plugging a
12.2bn hole primarily created by bad loan provisions.
That will help cover a 8.1bn provision to cover Fino, a
vehicle intended to speed up the rundown of UniCredit's non-core
assets, and to increase its provisions on non-core loans.
As the bank is taking such a large hit on capital, it will
have an impact on its capital ratio and in turn its so-called
Maximum Distributable Items (MDAs).
The MDA is effectively a firm's distributable profit. If it
is too low, banks can be barred from paying their AT1 coupons.
According to CreditSights, UniCredit's MDA cushion was
6.1bn as of the third quarter of 2016, which the charges taken
by the bank will wipe out.
In its statement, the bank said that if its capital raising
plan was not successful, it could "have temporarily negative
impacts on the capacity of the UniCredit Group ... to pay out
coupons on its Additional Tier 1 instruments".
The bank is planning to launch the key plank of its capital
raise after its full-year results due on February 9, leaving it
with a month to complete its rights issue before the coupon on
its non-call 2021 AT1 is due to be paid on March 10.
"While we expect the transaction to be completed
successfully and on time for the coupon payment, there is some
degree of execution risk which does not appear to be priced in
at present, in our view," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note
on Thursday.
One investor said that the level at which the bonds were
trading indicated that one coupon could be lost.
"Coupon risk is an essential part of the construction of AT1
instruments, and while the most recent regulatory developments
have pushed for priority of payments for AT1 and a lowering of
the hurdle rate to pay them, there is still a tail risk," he
said.
"UniCredit is dependent on completing its right issue and
has to raise a massive amount, in absolute terms and in terms of
its market capitalisation."
THIS TIME, IT'S DIFFERENT
But while the announcement led to a sell-off in some of
UniCredit's AT1 instruments, market participants believe that
concerns are unlikely to spread to the rest of the market.
"We have known for a long time that there are uncertainties
linked to the coupon payment calendar, and it's something that
issuers and experts in the asset class know well," said another
portfolio manager.
"It is a reminder that some of the technical aspect of the
products can catch the generalists out but, fundamentally, the
spirit of the instruments and the way they are issued suggest
that coupons should get paid."
Other AT1 bonds barely moved on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo's
1.25bn 7.75% perpetual non-call 10-year was bid at 7.781%,
roughly in line with Wednesday's level, for example.
That stability reflects the steps taken by regulators during
2016 to make the asset class more investor-friendly, giving
banks more breathing room by tweaking Pillar 2 requirements and
prioritising AT1 coupon payments over bonuses and dividends.
"It looks like the situation from one year ago, but I'm not
worried," added a hybrid specialist. "It's very specific and
very technical."
