MILAN, June 5 A Milan judge on Tuesday ordered
top Italian banker Alessandro Profumo and another 19 people to
stand trial for alleged tax fraud at UniCredit
stemming from the use of a financial instrument provided by
Barclays, a legal source said.
The case centres on suspected tax fraud in 2007 and 2008
from a complex financial scheme, known as Project Brontos, which
was set up by Britain's Barclays to the benefit of Italy's
largest bank by assets UniCredit.
Profumo, who was UniCredit chief executive at the time, said
in a statement he was looking forward to the trial which could
not but recognise that he acted correctly.
"So that an end can be put to the reputational damage which
I am de facto, though unjustly, suffering," he said in a note
released by Italy's third-biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena where Profumo is chairman.
Profumo is under accusation for having authorised the
operation, judicial and investigative sources have said.
In a separate statement UniCredit also expressed confidence
that the trial would clear the conduct of the bank and its
former and current employees.
The first hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1, the legal source
said.
The Project Brontos financial scheme is a 'Profit
participation instrument' (PPI). Prosecutors say the PPI allowed
UniCredit to depict part of its income as dividends, benefitting
from a more favourable tax rate under Italian law.
Shares in UniCredit were up 0.8 percent by 1125 GMT against
a 0.6 percent rise in the European banking stock index.
Monte dei Paschi rose nearly 5 percent boosted by a press report
about a possible branch sale.
