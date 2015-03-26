ROME, March 26 Italian banker Alessandro Profumo
and 19 other bank managers have been acquitted in a 245 million
euro ($267 million) tax fraud case at lender UniCredit
, judicial sources said.
The case centred on suspected tax fraud in 2007 and 2008
resulting from a complex financial scheme, known as Project
Brontos, set up by Barclays and benefiting UniCredit.
Profumo, head of UniCredit at the time of the alleged
wrongdoing and now chairman of Monte dei Paschi, was
acquitted, along with 16 managers from UniCredit and three from
Barclays, because there was no case to answer, the sources said.
UniCredit was satisfied with the ruling, saying that in the
Brontos affair it had always fiercely defended the correctness
of its actions and those of its employees.
The Project Brontos financial scheme is a 'Profit
participation instrument' (PPI).
Prosecutors had argued that the PPI allowed UniCredit to
depict part of its income as dividends, and so benefit from a
more favourable tax rate.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, Writing by Danilo Masoni;
Editing by Valentina Consiglio and Kevin Liffey)