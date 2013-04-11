MILAN, April 11 Unicredit said on Thursday it will close a bond buyback today at 1400 GMT, earlier than announced, as it has already received offers worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.19 billion).

Italy's biggest bank by assets launched the buy back on April 8 and said it aimed to purchase up to 3.5 billion euros of its senior bonds.

The move is meant to reduce debt coming due in the 2015-2017 period and improve the use of the liquidity.

($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)