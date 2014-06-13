MILAN, June 13 UniCredit has
repurchased senior bonds maturing in 2016 and 2017 for an
overall nominal value of 2.533 billion euros ($3.4 bln) in a
successful buyback aimed at cutting excess debt and easing the
redemption burden in those years.
UniCredit had offered to repurchase up to 2.5 billion euros
in senior debt but decided to slightly increase that limit to be
able to accept all the securities validly tendered by
bondholders, the Italian bank said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
