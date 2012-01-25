LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - UniCredit launched Italy's first large-scale subordinated debt buy-back on Wednesday as the bank neared the completion of a EUR7.5bn right issue.

The bank is targeting 10 hybrid Tier 1 and Upper Tier 2 securities with an aggregate face amount of EUR5.5bn-equivalent and has offered to repurchase up to EUR3bn-equivalent. The rights issue concludes on Friday.

While Italian banks are not new to liability management, previous exercises have been much smaller in scale and have focused on managing call dates and tended to be exchanges into new securities.

According to UniCredit's estimations, depending on the take-up on the tender, the exercise could boost its core Tier 1 ratio by between 2.7bp (if the take-up is 25%) and 10.9bp (if the take-up is 100%), equivalent to a capital gain between EUR123m and EUR490m. Meanwhile, analysts at CreditSights estimated the savings on the annual payment of the securities to be around EUR335m.

UniCredit is offering to buy the Tier 1 bonds between 50% and 81% of par, the first call dates on the issues are between October 2011 and December 2020.

Meanwhile, it is offering between 75% and 87% of par for the Upper Tier 2 which are due in 2016 and 2018. The premium offered by the bank on the Tier 1 is between eight and 15 points and it is between three and eight points on the Upper Tier 2.

The bank also indicated that it would not be exercising the call option on the two Tier 1 securities (a EUR250m and a EUR150m issue) at the top of the waterfall, which were due to be called on April 28 and March 22. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca, UBS and UniCredit are handling the trade.

UniCredit said it wanted to strengthen capital given the uncertain macro-economic climate but also in anticipation of the changing regulatory framework for global systemically important financial institutions. The operation complements a rights offering through which UniCredit is seeking to boost its capital structure.

"The acquisition of securities pursuant to the invitation will generate profits and thereby increase core Tier 1 capital as well as reduce interest expenditure in future years in respect of purchased securities," the bank said in its offering.

It added that the buy-back would also offer investors with an opportunity to sell their investments at a premium to secondary prices and provide liquidity to the market.

Analysts at CreditSights said the premium offered by the bank was in line with recent offers from other banks but added that, while it was clear why the exercise was attractive to UniCredit, it was not so clear cut in the case of bondholders.

"The good premium to current prices will be an important factor for investors who mark the bonds to market or who bought them at a lower price," they wrote in a note this morning.

"However, for buy-and-hold investors, three of the Tier 1s have particularly high coupons and step-ups, which might reduce the attraction of a buy-back, while the Upper Tier 2 securities are scheduled to be repaid at par in 2016 and 2018." (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Philip Wright and Alex Chambers)