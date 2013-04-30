S.Korean bonds record biggest foreign inflow since 2009 in Feb
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
MILAN, April 30 Unicredit has bought back senior notes worth 4.24 billion euros ($5.55 billion) to cut debt due in 2015-2017 and improve the use of its liquidity, it said on Tuesday.
Italy's biggest bank by assets launched the buy-back on April 8. The amount bought is higher that the 4 billion euros initially indicated by UniCredit. ($1=0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja