UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
ROME Jan 26 The group of Rome-based businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on Thursday declined to comment when asked if Caltagirone had bought shares in Italy's largest bank Unicredit.
Earlier on Thursday Caltagirone resigned from his post as deputy chairman of the country's third largest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the matter said, after progressively reducing his stake in the bank. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)