ROME Jan 26 The group of Rome-based businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on Thursday declined to comment when asked if Caltagirone had bought shares in Italy's largest bank Unicredit.

Earlier on Thursday Caltagirone resigned from his post as deputy chairman of the country's third largest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the matter said, after progressively reducing his stake in the bank. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)