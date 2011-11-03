MILAN Nov 3 Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are advising Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase seen in a range of between 4 billion and 7 billion euros, although no formal mandate has been given yet to form a consortium for the operation, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The sources said a decision on the size of the capital hike dependend on a series of factors, including whether UniCredit would be allowed to calculate convertible notes worth some 3 billion euros as core capital.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)