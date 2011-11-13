* Cap hike seen at 7 bln to 7.5 bln euros-sources

* Bank seen exiting London-based equity business-sources

* Jobs cuts could reach 5,000-source

* Strategic committee meets Sunday, board on Monday

By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 13 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, is set to announce a rights issue of up to 7.5 billion euros, thousands of job cuts and the exit from its London-based equity sales and trading business to substantially shore up its capital, sources close to the operation said.

UniCredit's strategic committee, whose members include the banks' top executives, was meeting on Sunday to discuss the measures ahead of a final decision by the board on Monday.

According the sources, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni will likely announce a capital increase of 7-7.5 billion euros alongside a three-year strategic plan on Monday, but the rights issue will take place in the first quarter of 2012 -- possibly as early as January --in the hope that market conditions improve.

"The plan is a capital hike of up 7.5 billion euros, all in cash," one of the sources said. "The idea is to have the extraordinary shareholder meeting in December and launch the cash call on Jan. 9, depending on market conditions."

Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are leading the consortium of banks for the capital increase, and their mandate expires in April 2012.

UniCredit's shares have lost half of their value since the start of the year and Ghizzoni has come under mounting pressure to strenghten the bank's capital base, cut costs and refocus operations on core businesses in Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland and Turkey.

The bank, which operates in 22 countries, has a capital shortfall of 7.4 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority last month to beef up the region's lenders in the face of a spreading debt crisis.

That figure did not include 2.4 billion euros in hybrid instruments that UniCredit has been allowed by the Bank of Italy to count as core capital.

Still, Ghizzoni wants to raise enough money to be on the safe side of the 9 percent Core Tier 1 benchmark set by the EBA, the sources said.

However, he needs to convince the bank's shareholder foundations -- which together hold around 13 percent of UniCredit -- to back the bank's third capital increase since 2009.

A further problem is the 7.5 percent stake held in UniCredit by Libya's central bank and sovereign fund, which is technically still frozen because of the international sanctions imposed during the country's civil war.

Other measures in Ghizzoni's strategic plan include closing UniCredit's western European equity sales, trading and research business, which is run from London, and cutting up to 5,000 jobs globally, two sources said.

UniCredit declined to comment.

The disposal of minor eastern European operations is also under consideration. Ghizzoni has repeatedly said the bank has no intention of selling its Turkish and Polish units.

UniCredit will also unveil its third-quarter results on Monday, which are expected to have been hit heavily by goodwill writedowns and market turmoil.

An analyst consensus distributed by uniCredit forecast net profit for the three months to September of just 6 million euros, compared with 334 million euros a year ago. (additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)