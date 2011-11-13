* Cap hike seen at 7 bln to 7.5 bln euros-sources
* Bank seen exiting London-based equity business-sources
* Jobs cuts could reach 5,000-source
* Strategic committee meets Sunday, board on Monday
By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Nov 13 UniCredit, Italy's
largest bank by assets, is set to announce a rights issue of up
to 7.5 billion euros, thousands of job cuts and the exit from
its London-based equity sales and trading business to
substantially shore up its capital, sources close to the
operation said.
UniCredit's strategic committee, whose members include the
banks' top executives, was meeting on Sunday to discuss the
measures ahead of a final decision by the board on Monday.
According the sources, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni
will likely announce a capital increase of 7-7.5 billion euros
alongside a three-year strategic plan on Monday, but the rights
issue will take place in the first quarter of 2012 -- possibly
as early as January --in the hope that market conditions
improve.
"The plan is a capital hike of up 7.5 billion euros, all in
cash," one of the sources said. "The idea is to have the
extraordinary shareholder meeting in December and launch the
cash call on Jan. 9, depending on market conditions."
Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
are leading the consortium of banks for the capital
increase, and their mandate expires in April 2012.
UniCredit's shares have lost half of their value since the
start of the year and Ghizzoni has come under mounting pressure
to strenghten the bank's capital base, cut costs and refocus
operations on core businesses in Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland
and Turkey.
The bank, which operates in 22 countries, has a capital
shortfall of 7.4 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set
by the European Banking Authority last month to beef up the
region's lenders in the face of a spreading debt crisis.
That figure did not include 2.4 billion euros in hybrid
instruments that UniCredit has been allowed by the Bank of Italy
to count as core capital.
Still, Ghizzoni wants to raise enough money to be on the
safe side of the 9 percent Core Tier 1 benchmark set by the EBA,
the sources said.
However, he needs to convince the bank's shareholder
foundations -- which together hold around 13 percent of
UniCredit -- to back the bank's third capital increase since
2009.
A further problem is the 7.5 percent stake held in UniCredit
by Libya's central bank and sovereign fund, which is technically
still frozen because of the international sanctions imposed
during the country's civil war.
Other measures in Ghizzoni's strategic plan include closing
UniCredit's western European equity sales, trading and research
business, which is run from London, and cutting up to 5,000 jobs
globally, two sources said.
UniCredit declined to comment.
The disposal of minor eastern European operations is also
under consideration. Ghizzoni has repeatedly said the bank has
no intention of selling its Turkish and Polish units.
UniCredit will also unveil its third-quarter results on
Monday, which are expected to have been hit heavily by goodwill
writedowns and market turmoil.
An analyst consensus distributed by uniCredit forecast net
profit for the three months to September of just 6 million
euros, compared with 334 million euros a year ago.
(additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by David Cowell)