* Cap increase seen at 7.5 bln euros-sources
* Bank seen exiting London-based equity business-sources
* Jobs cuts could reach 5,000-source
* Strategic committee meets Sunday, board on Monday
(Adds committee proposal for 7.5 bln euro cap hike)
By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Nov 13 UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's
largest bank by assets, is set to announce a 7.5 bln euro
rights issue, thousands of job cuts and the exit from its
London-based equity sales and trading business to substantially
shore up its capital, sources close to the operation said.
The sources said Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni will
unveil the size of the capital increase alongside a three-year
strategic plan on Monday, but the rights issue will likely take
place in the first quarter of 2012 -- possibly as early as
January -- in the hope that market conditions improve.
"Tomorrow the board will have a proposal for a 7.5 billion
euro capital increase, all in cash," said one of the sources,
speaking on condition of anonymity, after UniCredit's strategic
committee met on Sunday to discuss the cash call.
A second source said: "The idea is to have the
extraordinary shareholder meeting in December and launch the
cash call on Jan. 9, depending on market conditions."
Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
(BAC.N) are leading a large consortium of banks, including
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, JP Morgan (JPM.N), BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), UBS UBSN.VX and
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) for the capital increase. Their
mandate expires in April 2012.
UniCredit's shares have lost half of their value since the
start of the year and Ghizzoni has come under mounting pressure
to strengthen the bank's capital base, cut costs and refocus
operations on core businesses in Italy, Germany, Austria,
Poland and Turkey.
The bank, which operates in 22 countries, has a capital
shortfall of 7.4 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set
by the European Banking Authority last month to beef up the
region's lenders in the face of a spreading debt crisis.
That figure did not include 2.4 billion euros in hybrid
instruments that UniCredit has been allowed by the Bank of
Italy to count as core capital.
Still, Ghizzoni wants to raise enough money to be on the
safe side of the 9 percent Core Tier 1 benchmark set by the
EBA, the sources said.
However, he needs to convince the bank's shareholder
foundations -- which together hold around 13 percent of
UniCredit -- to back the bank's third capital increase since
2009 and the biggest one since the start of the financial
crisis.
"The challenge will be to convince the foundations to
substantially support it and to find a period where we can do
it," a third source said, adding the most likely price for the
rights issue would be a discount in the region of 40 percent.
"There are weeks where you can't do anything at the
moment."
The source said that UniCredit was also in talks with
potential new investors in China and Qatar but these parties
had not made any commitment to be part of the deal so far.
A further problem is the 7.5 percent stake held in
UniCredit by Libya's central bank and sovereign wealth fund,
which is technically still frozen because of the international
sanctions imposed during the country's civil war.
Other measures in Ghizzoni's strategic plan include closing
UniCredit's western European equity sales, trading and research
business, which is run from London, and cutting up to 5,000
jobs globally, two sources said.
UniCredit declined to comment.
The disposal of minor eastern European operations is also
under consideration but, as Ghizzoni has repeatedly said, the
bank has no intention of selling its Turkish and Polish units.
UniCredit will also unveil its third-quarter results on
Monday, which are expected to have been hit heavily by goodwill
writedowns and market turmoil.
An analyst consensus distributed by UniCredit forecast net
profit for the three months to September of just 6 million
euros, compared with 334 million euros a year ago.
(additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes in
Milan, Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by David Cowell and
Diane Craft)