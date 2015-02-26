MILAN Feb 26 UniCredit said on Thursday the European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.

In a statement, Italy's biggest bank by assets said it was well above that target and it aimed to further strengthen its capital base.

The bank had a CET 1 ratio of 10.4 percent at the end of December. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)