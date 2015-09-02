FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Italy's biggest bank by assets
UniCredit had a best-quality capital equal to 10.57
percent of assets at the end of August, slightly up from two
months earlier, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
UniCredit's capital base lags that of several European
rivals. Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio rose in the
second quarter to stand at 10.37 percent at the end of June,
allaying concerns it may need to raise cash from investors.
This key measure of a bank's ability to absorb possible
losses rose further in July-August, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event, Ghizzoni
said the sale of asset manager Pioneer had added 0.25 percentage
points to the CET1 level but there had been a negative impact
from market turmoil stemming from Greece's debt woes.
UniCredit is not yet aware of the capital level the European
Central Bank will require from the bank but expects to be told
at the end of September, Ghizzoni said.
