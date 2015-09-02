FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit had a best-quality capital equal to 10.57 percent of assets at the end of August, slightly up from two months earlier, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

UniCredit's capital base lags that of several European rivals. Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio rose in the second quarter to stand at 10.37 percent at the end of June, allaying concerns it may need to raise cash from investors.

This key measure of a bank's ability to absorb possible losses rose further in July-August, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event, Ghizzoni said the sale of asset manager Pioneer had added 0.25 percentage points to the CET1 level but there had been a negative impact from market turmoil stemming from Greece's debt woes.

UniCredit is not yet aware of the capital level the European Central Bank will require from the bank but expects to be told at the end of September, Ghizzoni said.

