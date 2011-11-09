MILAN Nov 9 A capital increase which UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to announce next week is likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro range, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"The capital increase will be at the top end of the range," one of the sources said, adding this would be the case even if the Bank of Italy decided to let UniCredit count 3 billion euros of convertible notes as core capital.

A second source said the capital hike would be 7 billion euros.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that the Bank of Italy would allow UniCredit to calculate the convertible notes, known as Cashes, as core capital. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi)