BRIEF-MLP Group FY 2016 net profit down at 66.4 mln zlotys
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 101.0 million zlotys ($24.86 million) versus 102.1 million zlotys year ago
MILAN Oct 27 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, does not plan to distribute excess capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.
"No, I certainly don't think so ... It's capital which we'll certainly need for organic growth," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.
Ghizzoni said it was too soon to say if the bank's dividend policy would be confirmed. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 101.0 million zlotys ($24.86 million) versus 102.1 million zlotys year ago
* Announces successful sale of 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights for approximately 67 million euros ($71 million)
* Annouces to establish a new infrastructure company with a capital of 50 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )