* Meeting to discuss mkt situation, business plan-sources
* Need for further capital may also be raised-sources
* Other large Italian banks have raised fresh capital this
year
By Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, Sept 8 UniCredit SpA's
management could touch on the need for fresh capital at a
meeting with key shareholders on Friday, called to discuss the
Italian bank's new business plan and the market situation,
sources close the matter said.
UniCredit is the only big Italian bank to stay out of a new,
11 billion euro ($15.4 billion) round of capital calls aimed at
meeting Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.
However, UniCredit has already raised 7 billion euros in
capital in the crisis following the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
"It is obvious that someone at the meeting could bring up
the issue of the capital increase," one of the sources said.
The meeting is part of regular contacts between UniCredit
and the shareholder banking foundations that hold in total more
than 10 percent of the bank's capital.
"The meeting is going to concentrate above all on the plan
and the situation of the markets," one of sources said.
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday in
Frankfurt that the new plan should be unveiled in November or
December.
Any decision on a possible capital increase is also expected
by the end of this year.
The last meeting between foundations and the bank was at the
start of July, just before UniCredit and other Italian lenders
were pummelled by fears that the country could be pulled into
the euro zone debt crisis.
UniCredit shares have lost 43 percent since the start of
July, while the STOXX Europe 600 banking index has
dropped 28 percent.
UniCredit has been hit in part by worries that it might have
to raise more capital following calls by Italian authorities
that have led peer Intesa Sanpaolo to boost its Core
Tier 1 to 10 percent.
"There are clear areas where capital raising may be needed.
UniCredit is left over in the Italian banks," an equity capital
bank in London said.
Intesa Sanpaolo raised 5 billion euros in fresh capital
before the summer.
Smaller cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano
is planning a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros, more
than twice its current market value.
Press reports said the Bank of Italy has urged the lender
not to delay the operation. A board meeting is scheduled for
Tuesday.
UniCredit's Ghizzoni has said the bank needs to know where
it might fit into regulators' category of systemically important
big banks before it can consider any capital increase.
He repeated on Tuesday that UniCredit was committed to
boosting its capital base, adding, however, the bank was
currently well-capitalised.
UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a standard of high-quality
capital held against risky assets, was 9.12 percent at the end
of June, compared with Intesa Sanpaolo's 10.2 percent.
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson and Kylie MacLellan;
Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za; Editing by David
Holmes)