* Meeting to discuss mkt situation, business plan-sources

* Need for further capital may also be raised-sources

* Other large Italian banks have raised fresh capital this year

By Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, Sept 8 UniCredit SpA's management could touch on the need for fresh capital at a meeting with key shareholders on Friday, called to discuss the Italian bank's new business plan and the market situation, sources close the matter said.

UniCredit is the only big Italian bank to stay out of a new, 11 billion euro ($15.4 billion) round of capital calls aimed at meeting Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

However, UniCredit has already raised 7 billion euros in capital in the crisis following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

"It is obvious that someone at the meeting could bring up the issue of the capital increase," one of the sources said.

The meeting is part of regular contacts between UniCredit and the shareholder banking foundations that hold in total more than 10 percent of the bank's capital.

"The meeting is going to concentrate above all on the plan and the situation of the markets," one of sources said.

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday in Frankfurt that the new plan should be unveiled in November or December.

Any decision on a possible capital increase is also expected by the end of this year.

The last meeting between foundations and the bank was at the start of July, just before UniCredit and other Italian lenders were pummelled by fears that the country could be pulled into the euro zone debt crisis.

UniCredit shares have lost 43 percent since the start of July, while the STOXX Europe 600 banking index has dropped 28 percent.

UniCredit has been hit in part by worries that it might have to raise more capital following calls by Italian authorities that have led peer Intesa Sanpaolo to boost its Core Tier 1 to 10 percent.

"There are clear areas where capital raising may be needed. UniCredit is left over in the Italian banks," an equity capital bank in London said.

Intesa Sanpaolo raised 5 billion euros in fresh capital before the summer.

Smaller cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano is planning a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros, more than twice its current market value.

Press reports said the Bank of Italy has urged the lender not to delay the operation. A board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

UniCredit's Ghizzoni has said the bank needs to know where it might fit into regulators' category of systemically important big banks before it can consider any capital increase.

He repeated on Tuesday that UniCredit was committed to boosting its capital base, adding, however, the bank was currently well-capitalised.

UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a standard of high-quality capital held against risky assets, was 9.12 percent at the end of June, compared with Intesa Sanpaolo's 10.2 percent. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Additional reporting by Ian Simpson and Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)