LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Unicredit is expected to announce
plans on Tuesday to raise the equivalent of 2 billion
Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the first Italian bank to use
these risky bonds to boost its capital base.
The Italian lender is rumoured to be looking to issue the
securities in the dollar market, and will make the announcement
as part of its results.
Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale are among the banks
that are said to be mandated for the trade although sources
believe other investment banks will also be managing. UniCredit
and the banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand and Silvia Aloisi, in Milan;
editing by Alex Chambers)