By Helene Durand and Silvia Aloisi
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - UniCredit is expected to announce
plans on Tuesday to raise the equivalent of 2 billion in
Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the first Italian bank to use
these risky bonds to boost its capital base.
According to bankers close to the deal, the Italian lender
is expected to be looking to issue the securities in the US
dollar market and will make the announcement as part of its
results. .
Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to book at least
4 billion of write-downs on bad debts in the fourth quarter
when it announces 2013 results on Tuesday, in an effort to clean
up its balance sheet ahead of the Europe-wide health check of
banks.
Like other Italian lenders, UniCredit has struggled to keep
a lid on rising bad loans as Italy slowly emerges from its
longest recession since World War Two. Bad loans for all of
Italy's banks totalled 160 billion in January, the Bank of
Italy said on Monday.
UniCredit joins Banco Santander, Nationwide Building Society
and Danske Bank in making the most of investors' current strong
appetite for these securities.
According to a source, unlike issuance from the Spanish
banks, which convert into equity if the bank breaches a 5.125%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, UniCredit will have a temporary
write-down mechanism, which means that investors could see their
holdings recover, if the bank gets back on its feet.
Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale are among the banks
that are said to be mandated for the trade, although sources
believe other investment banks will also be managing. UniCredit
and the banks declined to comment.
