(Adds details, context)

MILAN Dec 10 UniCredit will have to meet a capital ratio of 10 percent from Jan. 1 following the European Central Bank's so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

This includes the requirement for a minimum transitional CET 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - of 9.75 percent and an additional buffer of 0.25 percent on a phase-in basis because UniCredit is among a list of global systemically important banks.

UniCredit said the buffer would be raised by 0.25 percent per year until reaching 1 percent on a fully-loaded basis in 2019.

While the overall requirement is below UniCredit's current capital position, with its transitional CET 1 ratio at 10.44 percent at the end of September, the lender is hard pressed to convince investors it can soon bolster its finances without having to ask shareholders for cash.

In a major overhaul of its business unveiled in November, Italy's biggest bank by assets said it would slash its workforce by 14 percent and restructure or sell businesses in Austria and Italy to boost revenue, cut costs and raise its capital buffers.

Some analysts, however, were disappointed the bank did not announce more radical asset sales and said its capital targets were too soft and may restrict future dividend payments.

UniCredit operates in 17 countries and over the years became Italy's most successful international bank. However, some now see that exposure as a liability, inflating costs, duplicating corporate centres and leaving the bank vulnerable to volatility in countries such as Russia and Turkey. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)