MILAN Aug 3 Italy's biggest bank by assets,
UniCredit, is looking at ways to plug an estimated capital
shortfall of 7-8 billion euros ($8-$9 billion) through a share
issue and asset sales, two sources close to the matter said.
UniCredit declined to comment.
One of the sources, speaking before the bank released
results on Wednesday, said the bank would look to limit the size
of the stock issue by also selling assets as soon as next month.
A second source said new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier
would not shy away from a large cash call as he wanted to once
and for all address market concerns over the bank's capital
position.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi, editing by
Valentina Za)