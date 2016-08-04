MILAN Aug 4 UniCredit on Thursday provided more detail on how it calculated its core capital ratio in the first half of the year, saying the bank had taken a more conservative approach.

Italy's biggest bank by assets, which reported first-half results on Wednesday, said on its website its core capital ratio (CET 1), a measure of financial strength, came in at 10.33 percent at the end of June, down from 10.45 percent three months earlier.

The unexpected drop pushed the bank's shares down sharply on Wednesday as it intensified expectations the bank will have to raise billions of euros to bolster its capital levels.

UniCredit's core capital levels lag behind those of several rivals and the bank is widely expected to launch a share issue in coming months.

The comparison figure for end-March was lower than the pro-forma 10.85 percent figure the bank had provided when it released first-quarter results. The bank clarified on Thursday this was because it had restated the March figure, excluding a number of items such as deferred tax credits.

This more conservative approach followed the arrival of Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier as chief executive on July 12.

The bank also said in a footnote to slides on its website that for regulatory purposes the CET 1 ratio at the end of March stood at 10.26 percent after excluding a scrip dividend the bank is paying on last year's accounts.

Analysts at Mediobanca and JPMorgan said that while the market was spooked by the drop in the headline CET 1 ratio, the more conservative reporting methodology was welcome.

UniCredit's shares were 3.94 percent higher by 1050 GMT.

