By Gianluca Semeraro and Luca Trogni

MILAN, Nov 3 Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) are advising Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) on a capital increase seen in a range of 4 billion to 7 billion euros, but no formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The sources said a decision on the size of the capital hike depended on a number of factors, including whether UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, would be allowed to calculate convertible notes worth some 3 billion euros ($4.14 billion) as core capital.

The sources also added that UniCredit was aiming to announce its decision on the capital increase on Nov. 14, when it would release third-quarter results, although a postponement could not be ruled out because of market volatility.

UniCredit and Mediobanca declined to comment. BoFA Merrill Lynch could not be immediately reached for comment.

"UniCredit will certainly launch a capital increase that will be hardly less than four billion and hardly more than seven (billion euros)," one of the sources told Reuters.

Two other sources confirmed that range, while a fourth said the figure being floated was 6 billion-7 billion euros.

UniCredit has said it needs 7.38 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set by the European banking Authority (EBA) -- the biggest capital shortfall among Italian banks.

UniCredit says that figure would fall to 4.4 billion euros if notes convertible into equity, known as cashes, could be counted as core capital.

The bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, said last week that he was still waiting to hear from banking regulators whether this would be allowed.

Italian authorities prodded big banks in the country to raise fresh capital earlier this year and many analysts say UniCredit now risks having to follow the lead of several domestic peers in far less favourable market conditions.

Ghizzoni said last week the size of the capital shortfall highlighted by EBA was "manageable," declining to give any indication on the amount or timing of a possible capital hike.

"There are still divisions on whether the operation should be done in present market conditions," said one top investment banker.

The bank has said it is working on a range of options to shore up its capital position, including retaining profits and making small divestments.

The EBA has requested Italy's top five banks to raise a total of 14.7 billion euros to shore up their balance sheets in the face of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

UniCredit shares closed Thursday up 4.3 percent at 0.8315 euro in Milan. $1 = 0.7239 euro (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Matthew Lewis)