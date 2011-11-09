* Bank's top execs to meet on cap hike Sunday-sources

* BoI let bank call 3 bln euro notes core capital-sources (Adds sources on convertible notes)

MILAN Nov 9 A capital increase which UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to announce next week is likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro range, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"The capital increase will be at the top end of the range," one of the sources said, adding that this would be the case even if the Bank of Italy decided, as expected, to let UniCredit count 3 billion euros of convertible notes as core capital.

A second source said the capital hike would total 7 billion euros.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that the Bank of Italy would allow UniCredit to book the notes convertible into equity, known as Cashes, as core capital.

"The Bank of Italy has given its decision: it's fine to include the Cashes in the Core Tier 1," said one of the sources.

The sources said UniCredit's strategic committee, whose members include the bank's top executives, would discuss the capital increase on Sunday, taking into account market conditions.

The committee would then give its opinion to the board of directors for a final decision on Monday. UniCredit plans to release its third-quarter results and a new business plan on that day.

UniCredit declined to comment.

The bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, said last month that the bank needed 7.38 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set by the European banking Authority to shore up the region's lenders in the face of a spreading debt crisis.

Ghizzoni said that figure would fall to 4.4 billion euros if the Cashes notes could be counted as core capital.

However the sources said the bank was increasingly inclined to go for a hefty capital increase to shore up its capital without resorting to major asset sales. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)