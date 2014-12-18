MILAN Dec 18 Capital Research and Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment manager The Capital Group, has cuts its stake in Italy's UniCredit to 1.9 percent from 2.7 percent, according to a regulatory filing published on Thursday.

The investor has informed Italy's market watchdog Consob about the change in its stake in the Italian bank on Dec. 15.

The previous situation dated back to February 2012, according to the filing. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)