VIENNA Nov 22 The head of UniCredit's
business in central and eastern Europe said he was
cautiously optimistic about the region, which he said was "in
much better shape" than before the financial crisis erupted in
2008.
"We have a cautiously optimistic view of the situation,
implying a development that is basically what we have seen
today," Gianni Franco Papa told reporters, although he added the
situation could become unpredicatable if a major problem spread
from the euro area.
Papa also said on Tuesday that new rules on bank lending in
the region put forward by Austrian regulators this week were in
line with the bank's own targets but said such regulatory
efforts should be coordinated internationally.
"We need the right degree of flexibility" in implementing
the plan, he added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)