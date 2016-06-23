ROME, June 23 Italy's central bank chief urged UniCredit on Thursday to find a new chief executive quickly -- the latest top financial official to call for a swift succession at the helm of the country's largest bank by assets.

"It is obvious that we are asking that this process is concluded quickly," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a parliamentary hearing, adding that the bank's next chief executive must improve UniCredit's financial position.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May 24 but the bank has yet to find a replacement. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Mark Bendeich)