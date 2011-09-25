By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 24
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Italy could face losing its
economic competitiveness unless political leaders move quickly
to carry out economic reforms to cut its debt and restart
growth, the head of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank,
said on Saturday.
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said internatonal lenders
were not satisfied by the center-right government's austerity
package aimed at balancing the budget since it failed to cut
Italy's debt mountain or restart sluggish growth.
Sovereign risk stemming from lack of action on the economy
could mean a growing spread between Italian bonds and benchmark
German Bunds, threatening the Italian economy, he said.
"If this consolidates over time, it risks putting us out of
the game, the competitiveness of Italian business. It's
important to reduce the spread, important to take a rapid
decision to reduce the sovereign risk," Ghizzoni told reporters
on the margins of a cultural event at the Italian embassy.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cut its rating on Italy's
sovereign debt this week, citing poor growth prospects and
political instability.
Ghizzoni said the euro zone's debt crisis was prompting U.S.
lenders to pull funds from Europe, underscoring the need for the
17-nation currency bloc's leaders to reach a swift decision to
resolve the crisis.
For UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, the financial
crisis had not yet started to hurt the real economy, Ghizzoni
said. Its corporate units in Italy, Germany and emerging Europe
are "in a very positive phase", Ghizzoni said. UniCredit is the
biggest lender in eastern and central Europe.
"This dislocation of assets (by U.S. banks) that we're
seeing in the financial sector has not yet affected the real
economy," he said. "For us, diversification in Europe is a point
of strength."
UniCredit and other Italian banks have had their share
prices pummeled as investors fear the debt crisis could spread
to Italy. Despite the lower share prices, Ghizzoni said takeover
bids for Italian banks were unlikely in part because Italy's
economic troubles would keep potential buyers away.
"The banks that could be interested in Italy have the same
kind of problems," he added.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)